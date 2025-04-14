Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$21,590.30 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$21,590.30.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Yikang Liu sold 1,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$6,657.38.

On Monday, January 27th, Yikang Liu sold 5,001 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$21,429.29.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

SVM stock opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$803.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.26. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

