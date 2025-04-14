Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $406,042.54 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,055 shares in the company, valued at $40,502,093.85. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $583,692.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

