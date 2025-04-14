Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 169 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Angela Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $340,645.67.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.93. 3,299,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.60 and its 200 day moving average is $352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.23.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

