Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$180,000.00.

Christopher Randall Macintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lara Exploration alerts:

On Tuesday, April 8th, Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 14,800 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$20,222.72.

On Friday, April 4th, Christopher Randall Macintyre acquired 15,500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,344.50.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 14,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.22.

Lara Exploration Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVE LRA traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.82. 32,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,607. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.