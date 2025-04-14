Insider Buying: Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) Insider Buys 246,095 Shares of Stock

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) insider Carl Herberger bought 246,095 shares of Corero Network Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,531 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £3,767,714.45 ($4,929,627.70).

Carl Herberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Carl Herberger purchased 106,530 shares of Corero Network Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,175.40 ($25,088.84).

Corero Network Security Trading Down 6.0 %

CNS opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.59. Corero Network Security plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.30 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

