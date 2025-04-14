Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 44,258 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,984.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This represents a 15.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,644. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
