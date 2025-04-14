Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 44,258 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,984.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This represents a 15.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,644. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,887 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after buying an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BATRK

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.