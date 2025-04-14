Insider Buying: Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) Director Randall C. Ramsey bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,563.50. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

