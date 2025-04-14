Insider Buying: Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) Director Randall C. Ramsey bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,563.50. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.
