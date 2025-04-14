Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 4.2 %

PJAN opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

