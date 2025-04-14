InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,085. InMode has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in InMode by 13,923.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in InMode by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 146,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

