Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.48. Immatics shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 24,103 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Immatics Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

