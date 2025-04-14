Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 220,000 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CEMEX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 39.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CX opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

