Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Green Dot worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

