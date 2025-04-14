Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $5.34 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International makes up about 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

