Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.05% of Western Union worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

