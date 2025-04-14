Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hypera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.75. Hypera has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $258.56 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

