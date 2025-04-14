Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

