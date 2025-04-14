Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – April 11th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Expedia Group, Marriott International, and VICI Properties are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, manage, or operate hotels and other lodging facilities. These stocks are part of the broader hospitality and real estate sectors, and their performance can be influenced by factors such as travel trends, economic conditions, and tourism demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $64.06 on Friday, reaching $4,558.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,717.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4,763.18. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,756. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.31.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. 1,251,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $224.51. The stock had a trading volume of 736,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,183. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 5,177,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

