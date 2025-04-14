Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.55 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

