Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Reduced by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,469,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183,798 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up 0.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 12.70% of Highwoods Properties worth $411,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE HIW opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

