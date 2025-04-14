Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

