Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 727,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 312,286 shares.The stock last traded at $33.34 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

