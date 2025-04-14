Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROWM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

