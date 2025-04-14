Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 157,005 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,005 shares during the quarter. Appian comprises 2.3% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Appian worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Appian by 1,244.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 199.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,367,288.60. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,407 shares of company stock worth $5,616,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Trading Down 0.8 %

Appian stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

