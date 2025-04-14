Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

