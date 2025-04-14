Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SLV opened at $29.19 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

