Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of News by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $30.24 on Monday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.