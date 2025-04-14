Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $317.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.85. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $246.43 and a 12 month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $300,083.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,320.51. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

