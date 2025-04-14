Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $328,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPHQ stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

