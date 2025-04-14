GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

