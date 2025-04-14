Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $147.10 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

