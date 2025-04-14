Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 620 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

