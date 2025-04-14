Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Glaukos by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

