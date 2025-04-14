Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Core & Main by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,869,000 after buying an additional 412,520 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Core & Main by 10.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at $423,908.43. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $5,289,169. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.