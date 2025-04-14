Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,572 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Salesforce by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

