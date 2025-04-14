Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.