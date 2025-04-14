Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

