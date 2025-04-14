Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

BFAM stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

