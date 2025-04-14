Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,387 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.