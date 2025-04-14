Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Shares of J stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

