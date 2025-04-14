Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

Gold Fields Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,083. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after buying an additional 211,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,973 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,164,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

