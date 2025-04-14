Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.31, but opened at $84.67. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 211,010 shares trading hands.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $996.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

