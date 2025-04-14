George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WN. Scotiabank lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$254.75.

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$251.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$227.53. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$174.77 and a 1 year high of C$256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,875.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total transaction of C$13,275,441.29. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,780 and have sold 77,461 shares valued at $17,949,441. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

