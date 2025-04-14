Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 832.2% in March

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,266,600 shares, an increase of 832.2% from the March 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,888.7 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

GNNSF remained flat at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. Genscript Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.90.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

