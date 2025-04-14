Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 832.2% in March

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,266,600 shares, an increase of 832.2% from the March 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,888.7 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
GNNSF remained flat at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. Genscript Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.90.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genscript Biotech
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.