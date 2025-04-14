Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,622.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Performance
GNFTF stock remained flat at $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.
Genfit Company Profile
