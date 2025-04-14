General Electric (NYSE:GE) is LTS One Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

LTS One Management LP boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 7.2% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LTS One Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $181.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.