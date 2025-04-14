GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.80.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GEV opened at $320.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.