Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 3,533.3% in March

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of Funding Circle stock remained flat at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

