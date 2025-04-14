Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Freshworks worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,283,000 after buying an additional 1,357,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,270,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Freshworks by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 313,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 604,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $154,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,838. This trade represents a 34.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,577 shares of company stock worth $883,242. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

