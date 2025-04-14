Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.