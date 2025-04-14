Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Sells 407,639 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,639 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for 4.5% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 1.50% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $48,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

